Ahmad Fawaid

Debit Card - Finance App UI Kit

Debit Card - Finance App UI Kit illustration icon clean business graphic design ios mobile app design ux ui transaction payment wallet finance banking card credit debit
Juta Finance App UI Kit | 60+ Screens (Sketch, Figma)

Still the same with the prev. shot,

Here is my 4th shot for Juta Mobile App UI Kit 💪🏿

Introduce Juta, a premium finance app UI Kit that contains 60+ uniques screens (80 in total), 200+ components that can help you speed up your design process.

🔥 Download for Sketch & Figma

👀 Check out the full presentation on Behance

-----------

Thanks for watching! Let's connect:
Instagram | Behance

Have an awesome project? Shoot your business inquiry to ahmadnfwd@gmail.com

Helping startup & co. with visual design.
Hire Me

