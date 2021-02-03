Debit Card - Finance App UI Kit

Still the same with the prev. shot,

Here is my 4th shot for Juta Mobile App UI Kit 💪🏿

Introduce Juta, a premium finance app UI Kit that contains 60+ uniques screens (80 in total), 200+ components that can help you speed up your design process.

🔥 Download for Sketch & Figma

👀 Check out the full presentation on Behance

-----------

Thanks for watching! Let's connect:

Instagram | Behance

Have an awesome project? Shoot your business inquiry to ahmadnfwd@gmail.com