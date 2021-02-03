Good for Sale
Ahmad Fawaid

Budgeting App - Finance App UI Kit

Ahmad Fawaid
Ahmad Fawaid
Hire Me
  • Save
Budgeting App - Finance App UI Kit widget chart credit card illustration management android clean ui graphic design ux ui ios mobile app budgeting app payment wallet banking web finance clean icon
Budgeting App - Finance App UI Kit widget chart credit card illustration management android clean ui graphic design ux ui ios mobile app budgeting app payment wallet banking web finance clean icon
Download color palette
  1. post-3@2x.png
  2. post-3-2@2x.png

Juta Finance App UI Kit | 60+ Screens (Sketch, Figma)

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on bit.ly
Good for sale
Juta Finance App UI Kit | 60+ Screens (Sketch, Figma)

Hi guys!

This is my 3rd shot for Juta Mobile App UI Kit 🚀

Introduce Juta, a premium finance app UI Kit that contains 60+ uniques screens (80 in total), 200+ components that can help you speed up your design process.

🔥 Download for Sketch & Figma

👀 Check out the full presentation on Behance

-----------

Thanks for watching! Let's connect:
Instagram | Behance

Have an awesome project? Shoot your business inquiry to ahmadnfwd@gmail.com

Ahmad Fawaid
Ahmad Fawaid
Helping startup & co. with visual design.
Hire Me

More by Ahmad Fawaid

View profile
    • Like