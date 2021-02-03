Budgeting App - Finance App UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys!
This is my 3rd shot for Juta Mobile App UI Kit 🚀
Introduce Juta, a premium finance app UI Kit that contains 60+ uniques screens (80 in total), 200+ components that can help you speed up your design process.
🔥 Download for Sketch & Figma
👀 Check out the full presentation on Behance
-----------
Thanks for watching! Let's connect:
Instagram | Behance
Have an awesome project? Shoot your business inquiry to ahmadnfwd@gmail.com