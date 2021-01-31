Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finance Mobile App UI Kit - Juta

Finance Mobile App UI Kit - Juta graphic design identity goal credit card website wallet simple layout ios mobile ux ui savings budgeting app payment agency finance banking business
Juta Finance App UI Kit | 60+ Screens (Sketch, Figma)

$29
Juta Finance App UI Kit | 60+ Screens (Sketch, Figma)

Hi guys, almost 1.5 years since my last post.

Introduce Juta, a premium finance app UI Kit that contains 60+ uniques screens (80 in total), 200+ components that can help you speed up your design process.

Thanks for watching! Let's connect:
Instagram | Behance

Have an awesome project? Shoot your business inquiry to ahmadnfwd@gmail.com

Ahmad Fawaid
Helping startup & co. with visual design.
