Rowshonara Begum

Compass Vine

Rowshonara Begum
Rowshonara Begum
  • Save
Compass Vine vector creative logo minimal ux flat fiverr branding modern ecommerce graphic design fiverr.com fiverrgigs minimalist logo designer
Download color palette

"Compass & Vine"
I’ve finished another new #logo #design #project for my new client and I think you guys will love it!

Contact Me: https://www.fiverr.com/share/d5eoR0

Rowshonara Begum
Rowshonara Begum

More by Rowshonara Begum

View profile
    • Like