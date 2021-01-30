Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sylwia Staszewska

Spinning pug GIF procreate dog pug gif dribbbleweeklywarmup weeklywarmup
Hi everyone!
Apart from being continuously amazed by animation, I am a total fan of 3d modelling and texturing, and I adore all the complete and meticulous models. So inspirational!
I would love at some point to learn how to make 3d models and textures myself.
The pug was drawn in Procreate app.
Rebound of
What Creative Skill Do You Wish You Possessed?
By Dribbble
Posted on Jan 30, 2021
    • Like