Yarden Bernstein

Checkout – Daily UI 002

Yarden Bernstein
Yarden Bernstein
  • Save
Checkout – Daily UI 002 003 payment checkout ui mobile design daily ui dailyui app
Download color palette

Hey Guys 🙃

Proceeding with the Daily UI Challenge.
I would love to hear your thoughts 😎,
and if you like it, please press "L" on the keyboard.

Thanks ❤️

Behance | My Portfolio

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2021
Yarden Bernstein
Yarden Bernstein

More by Yarden Bernstein

View profile
    • Like