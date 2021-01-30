Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

Motion Verse BD Logo Concept

Motion Verse BD Logo Concept identity flat color concept clean creative brand art app 3d simple photography photographer logo lens vector illustration branding icon education logo design
Marriage is a very important part of every human life and everyone wants to make every moment of their marriage journey memorable. Wedding photography companies capture these amazing wedding moments. There are many photography companies & Motion Verse is one of them. It is their duty to capture every moment from the beginning to the end of your marriage. Here is concept of the logo.
