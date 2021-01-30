Fitness App (UI interface)

This Android App UI kit is designed with modern design trends. The perfect match of the modern interface, trending colors, and rich features would make this design stand out from others.

Main Features of this Template

✔️ Design and Prototype a Fitness App in Minutes

✔️ Fresh Colored Design

✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize

✔️ Fully Supportive

✔️ Organized Layers

✔️ Pixel Perfect Design

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance