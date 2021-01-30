Fitness App (UI interface)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This Android App UI kit is designed with modern design trends. The perfect match of the modern interface, trending colors, and rich features would make this design stand out from others.
Main Features of this Template
✔️ Design and Prototype a Fitness App in Minutes
✔️ Fresh Colored Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Organized Layers
✔️ Pixel Perfect Design
Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!
You can contact us at Upwork.
Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance