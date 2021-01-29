Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
‘Becca Cakes and More’ Logo

‘Becca Cakes and More’ Logo typography graphic design minimal illustrator logo illustration icon flat design branding
I set out to make the brand outstanding with its logo, not subscribing to the conventional ‘cake elements in logos’’ direction, giving the brand a chance to be dynamic and more importantly, strike an impression as offering more than just cakes (hence the ‘more’ on the tagline).

