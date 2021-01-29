Introducing Wickedblocks to Dribbble.

What is WickedBlocks?

WICKEDBLOCKS is an open source growing collection of layout blocks and components built with Tailwind CSS V2 ready to copy paste on your Tailwind project, bla, bla, bla...

See it live here:

- http://blocks.wickedtemplates.com/

I have been developing and designing WickedBlocks for 4 months before it was ready.

10 Days ago I launched on Product Hunt and it ended on place 2.

That's great motivation.