Infinite Ideas

The ability to come up with one idea after another, without being discouraged even if the one you liked didn't work. Not a tangible skill but very important:) #dribbbleweeklywarmup task is to use a medium of your choice to showcase a creative skill you wish you possessed.
Sound On Version https://www.instagram.com/p/CPGSRQ5B2Sx/