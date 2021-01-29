Daria Klimova

Infinite Ideas

The ability to come up with one idea after another, without being discouraged even if the one you liked didn't work. Not a tangible skill but very important:) #dribbbleweeklywarmup task is to use a medium of your choice to showcase a creative skill you wish you possessed.

Sound On Version https://www.instagram.com/p/CPGSRQ5B2Sx/

