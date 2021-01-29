Bath - Bathroom Tools Store Template

Bath is a professionally designed website template based on Figma. It is a perfect bathroom tools-related website. This template is specially created for every kind of online shop, bathroom accessories, home appliance, kitchen, electronics, auto, tools, bike, car, sports, lighting, accessories, and so on.

Main Features of this Template

✔️ Unique and Modern Design

✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design

✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize

✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout

✔️ Fully Responsive

✔️ Pixel Perfect

✔️ Retina Ready

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance