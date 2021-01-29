Bath - Bathroom Tools Store Template

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Bath is a professionally designed website template based on Figma. It is a perfect bathroom tools-related website. This template is specially created for every kind of online shop, bathroom accessories, home appliance, kitchen, electronics, auto, tools, bike, car, sports, lighting, accessories, and so on.
Main Features of this Template
✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fully Responsive
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Retina Ready
Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!
You can contact us at Upwork.
