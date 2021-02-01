Good for Sale
mr.alidoost
Piqo

Daility 2, iOS 14 widgets [ Dark theme ]

mr.alidoost
Piqo
mr.alidoost for Piqo
Hire Us
  • Save
Daility 2, iOS 14 widgets [ Dark theme ] vector kit workout dark 3d ux branding app design concept gradient mobile ios minimal ui widget

Daility 2 | 280+ artboards

Price
$68
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Daility 2 | 280+ artboards
Download color palette

Daility 2 | 280+ artboards

Price
$68
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Daility 2 | 280+ artboards

Daility 2 released 🤩
here's a simple view of widgets in Daility 2 UI Kit
140+ widgets in 2 dark and light themes with 3 sizes: small, medium, and large

Download my latest UI Kit:
" https://piqo.design/gumroad "

I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

`Follow Piqo Design:`

`Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW`

D2d95a909bb4e523df3670286d4335f5
Rebound of
Daility 2, iOS 14 widgets [ White theme ]
By mr.alidoost
Piqo
Piqo
🦚 — We are creating a new vision for your products!
Hire Us

More by Piqo

View profile
    • Like