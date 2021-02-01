Daility 2, iOS 14 widgets [ Dark theme ]

Trending designs to inspire you
Daility 2 released 🤩
here's a simple view of widgets in Daility 2 UI Kit
140+ widgets in 2 dark and light themes with 3 sizes: small, medium, and large
Download my latest UI Kit:
" https://piqo.design/gumroad "
I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do
