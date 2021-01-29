Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Malik Abimanyu

Gameng - Game Store App

Malik Abimanyu
Malik Abimanyu
Hire Me
  • Save
Gameng - Game Store App application uiux app ui design search minimal mobile design mobile app design mobile ui mobile app animation user interface ui trend light minimalist inspiration simple minimal elegant clean
Gameng - Game Store App application uiux app ui design search minimal mobile design mobile app design mobile ui mobile app animation user interface ui trend light minimalist inspiration simple minimal elegant clean
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. Frame 2.png

Inspiration from: Farhan Fauzan

Hi everyone! Here's my recent exploration. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉

Check out my another works on My Instagram

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

Josss Gandoss!

----------------

Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us: owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

Malik Abimanyu
Malik Abimanyu
Helping business to raising their sales
Hire Me

More by Malik Abimanyu

View profile
    • Like