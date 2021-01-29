Food Menu Brochure Template

It's a modern and high-end food menu brochure to present your restaurant-style ultimately. It is a fully layered InDesign document to allow you to easily change text, wording, fonts, colors, layout, and more!

Main Features:

✔️ Attractive and Unique Interface

✔️ Highly Customizable

✔️ Well Layered and Organized

✔️ Pixel Perfect

✔️ Highly Customizable

✔️ Compatible with Adobe XD

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance