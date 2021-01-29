Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone!
Just a creation based on inspiration. :D
Swipe left to see the original design done by Sajon.
Design inspiration: @uxuimaster @sajon.co
Fonts: Playfair Display SC, Nunito, Rochester
Photo credit: Roberto Okaka from Pexels
Tools: Figma, Photoshop
Show some love! Please leave a comment if you have any. Thanks!