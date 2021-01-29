🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Welcome to the Hotel California, Guys! Just kiddin 😄 It’s our new shot — Hotel Booking app. An app for search for all kinds of accommodations like reservations, hostels, apartments and houses 🏠
📍The left screen — the main page there is is an onboarding of the app and determining of the user’s location. Users can also select the type of lodgings.
🛌 The right screen — hotel’s card with photos and description, where users can see reviews and select rooms.
🔷What about colours, it’s all super easy! We choose the blue colour to make a good contrast with the light background.
⛺️So cool you can find any convenient type of accommodation for yourself and book it!
Created by Valerian Boyko
