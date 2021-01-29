Purrweb UI

Hotel Booking App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Hotel Booking App accommodation reservation house hostel travel room hotel booking booking app hotel booking startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Hotel Booking App accommodation reservation house hostel travel room hotel booking booking app hotel booking startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Hotel Booking App accommodation reservation house hostel travel room hotel booking booking app hotel booking startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. dribbbble.png
  2. tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Welcome to the Hotel California, Guys! Just kiddin 😄 It’s our new shot — Hotel Booking app. An app for search for all kinds of accommodations like reservations, hostels, apartments and houses 🏠

📍The left screen — the main page there is is an onboarding of the app and determining of the user’s location. Users can also select the type of lodgings.

🛌 The right screen — hotel’s card with photos and description, where users can see reviews and select rooms.

🔷What about colours, it’s all super easy! We choose the blue colour to make a good contrast with the light background.

⛺️So cool you can find any convenient type of accommodation for yourself and book it!

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Valerian Boyko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like