LIGHTHOUSE

LIGHTHOUSE digital illustration trees sea landscape outdoor outside grass adobe illustrator illustration light house vector lighthouse artwork architecture mood nature
Lately, I have been exploring with architectures and nature, this is one of the first of those illustrations. Keeping things to minimum possible details I played with the mood and lighting of the environment.

I'm available for hire,
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

