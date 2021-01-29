LIGHTHOUSE

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Lately, I have been exploring with architectures and nature, this is one of the first of those illustrations. Keeping things to minimum possible details I played with the mood and lighting of the environment.
I'm available for hire,
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/