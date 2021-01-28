Rebecca Harwood

Plant Care Card - Prickly Pear Cactus

Plant Care Card - Prickly Pear Cactus lettering script calligraphy boho cozy home houseplant plant illustrator sketch
Illustrated prickly pear cactus care card. Includes illustration and lettering on transparent background. Elements are vector so you can easily change color and size.

Available on Uplabs:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/plant-care-card-prickly-pear-cactus

Posted on Jan 28, 2021
