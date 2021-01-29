Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Siggi Baldursson

Dark Sidebar Navigation | deepdivr (SaaS)

Dark Sidebar Navigation | deepdivr (SaaS)
Hey dribbblers, Happy Friday! 🏀🍻

Here is a dark version of a sidebar component I have designed and developed for deepdivr, a social media analytics platform that helps businesses increase their social ROI. https://deepdivr.io/

There are three screens. On the first screen is a simple version of the sidebar.

The second screen additionally includes a quick way for the user to create an account summary, which gathers analytics for the whole ad account.

On the third screen, all options are included (this version is used on the platform). Here the user is within the campaign overview for the dashboard. Each dashboard is a set of campaign data. The user can create multiple tabs for each dashboard, each tab will contain the same data set.

