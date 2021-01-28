🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here is the first letter of my fisrt #36daysoftype challenge. My concept was simple: link typography to architecture. One day, one famous architect, one custom font.
Do you like the idea?
.
Day 01 — A for Paul Andreu and his giant « Egg » structure in China. Swipe to see the building!
Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.
More to come... See you soon!
________
I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com
Instagram I Website