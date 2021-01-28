Lucchini Johann

Letter A

Letter A composition alphabet photoshop graphic design johannlucchini clean design typedesign typo typography art 36daysoftype letters type typeface architecture typography
  1. Letter A.png
  2. Letter A2.png

Here is the first letter of my fisrt #36daysoftype challenge. My concept was simple: link typography to architecture. One day, one famous architect, one custom font.

Do you like the idea?
Day 01 — A for Paul Andreu and his giant « Egg » structure in China. Swipe to see the building!

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website

Branding, Graphic Design & Illustration in Paris, FR.
