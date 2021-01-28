MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

Wedding Photography Logo Design_Motion Verse BD

Wedding Photography Logo Design_Motion Verse BD logo illustrator illustration identity flat design color concept clean creative branding art app 3d simple brand icon lens photography photographer logo
Marriage is a very important part of every human life and everyone wants to make every moment of their marriage journey memorable. The perfection of the wedding is accomplished by capturing the beautiful moments of the wedding on camera. The logo above is from a wedding photography company; The logo points to the ring and the camera lens at the same time. Here the ring is shown as a symbol of marriage and the colored reels inside the ring and the colored rays around the heart-designed diamonds on the lens-shaped ring are marked as the holders of the bright and colorful moments of the wedding. This logo will look great on both print and web.
