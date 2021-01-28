Wedding Photography Logo Design_Motion Verse BD

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Marriage is a very important part of every human life and everyone wants to make every moment of their marriage journey memorable. The perfection of the wedding is accomplished by capturing the beautiful moments of the wedding on camera. The logo above is from a wedding photography company; The logo points to the ring and the camera lens at the same time. Here the ring is shown as a symbol of marriage and the colored reels inside the ring and the colored rays around the heart-designed diamonds on the lens-shaped ring are marked as the holders of the bright and colorful moments of the wedding. This logo will look great on both print and web.
Don't forget to share your feedback below.
I am available for new project.
Contact here: hasibuldipto777@gmail.com
FULL VIEW HERE:
Behance
Facebook
Instagram
Twittter