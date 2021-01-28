Visual Diary – Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inspired by Katie Rose, who designed experimental ceramics and other aesthetic decorations.
Collecting from nature and make pieces of art that comes to life is her specialty. She passionate about tiny little things like ancient debris and rims, making you appreciate to see the value when it combined between passion and art.
This exploration takes place to tell the story behind the scenes of how doing something you don't even notice as art into beautiful pieces of art that comes to life.
Reach me
Instagram | Bēhance
Get in touch
al.fathakbar.design@gmail.com