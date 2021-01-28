Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Al-Fath Akbar

Visual Diary – Exploration

Al-Fath Akbar
Al-Fath Akbar
  • Save
Visual Diary – Exploration decorations aesthetics beautiful inspiration crown creative designer design webdesign uiux ux art
Download color palette

Inspired by Katie Rose, who designed experimental ceramics and other aesthetic decorations.

Collecting from nature and make pieces of art that comes to life is her specialty. She passionate about tiny little things like ancient debris and rims, making you appreciate to see the value when it combined between passion and art.

This exploration takes place to tell the story behind the scenes of how doing something you don't even notice as art into beautiful pieces of art that comes to life.

Reach me
Instagram | Bēhance

Get in touch
al.fathakbar.design@gmail.com

Al-Fath Akbar
Al-Fath Akbar

More by Al-Fath Akbar

View profile
    • Like