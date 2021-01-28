Rafayel Hasan
Skin Care Design Exploration

Rafayel Hasan for SyncRows
Skin Care Design Exploration hero trend app shopping app shopify ecommerce minimal gradient ux ui creative typography design
  1. Hero Section for Skin Care.png
  2. 01.png
  3. 02.png

This time I present you the landing page for beauty care cosmetics.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙂

Available for freelance project/remote position.
Contact Me: rphasanapple@gmail.com

