Sanaullah Ujjal

Music Cloud Logo ( M + Music + Cloud )

Sanaullah Ujjal
Sanaullah Ujjal
Hire Me
  • Save
Music Cloud Logo ( M + Music + Cloud ) creative inspiration logotype m logo cloud music cloud app app logo minimalist logo logo inspiration logo designer logo design modern logo brand identity branding m music logo music cloud logo cloud logo music logo
Download color palette

Logo design exploration for Music Cloud. Symbol shows Letter M, Music & Cloud icon Constructed.
I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

----

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
☝️☝️☝️
Thank You

Sanaullah Ujjal
Sanaullah Ujjal
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Sanaullah Ujjal

View profile
    • Like