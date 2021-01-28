Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mutan Zone

Mutan Zone game game art character vector illustration
  1. mutan_zone_1.png
  2. mutan_zone_2.png

Reimagining the cover art of the video game "Mutan Zone" (1988).

This is my contribution to the book “A Tribute To Juan Gimenez”, a wonderful project dedicated to this legendary artist.

Posted on Jan 28, 2021
