Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mathijs Boogaert

House Icons Exploration

Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert
  • Save
House Icons Exploration letter home illustration branding tyse design boogaert mathijs mark exploration explore logo icon house
Download color palette

Binnens Huis Exploration

These House icons where made in the exploration fase for the Binnens Huis branding.
The logo is a simplistic style so the house icon is the most recognisable part of the logo. I made a few with a hidden H in the mark. I think you'll like the final branding for this client.
Want to know what they do? Go to Binnens Huis on Bol.com

Read about the design process on my website.

Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
Press "L" if you like it.

My Portfolio | Behance

By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency

Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert

More by Mathijs Boogaert

View profile
    • Like