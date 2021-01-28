House Icons Exploration

Binnens Huis Exploration

These House icons where made in the exploration fase for the Binnens Huis branding.

The logo is a simplistic style so the house icon is the most recognisable part of the logo. I made a few with a hidden H in the mark. I think you'll like the final branding for this client.

By Mathijs Boogaert

For Tyse Design Agency