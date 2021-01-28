LineUp App - The Match Details

Hi! Today I present the next screen for the LineUp. The match details subpage presents the selected event with the current score, strategy, possibility to watch or listen to a match, and overall view designed as a timeline. The user can also read live official comments, check the line-ups and make a quick look at the statistics. There is also a great possibility to comment and start interactions with the other football fans.

The LineUp is a social platform for football fans dedicated to watch and listen to matches.

Full case study on Behance

