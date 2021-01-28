Sergey Gribinyuk

Natural coffee | Logo concept

Natural coffee | Logo concept concept natural coffee leaf green vegan nature natural coffee minimalistic logo branding vector flat design
Download color palette

Hey! Thanks for watching it.

Natural coffee on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112326393/Natural-coffee-Logo-concept

If you want to buy this logo contact me: sgribinyuk77@gmail.com

