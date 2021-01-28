Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
Sofia – Hero Header Exploration

Sofia – Hero Header Exploration character human glass gradient design system navigation web design website web color illustration typography minimal clean landing page hero header ux design ui design ux ui
  1. Sofia - Shot 01.png
  2. perspective.jpg
  3. Sofia - Shot 02.png

How do you feel about it, let me know your thoughts in the comment?

