Travel & Activity Booking App

How’s it going, friends? We’re here to show you something tasty: a new travel app design! In this app, users can purchase tickets for ski resort tours ⛷



🏔 The first screen shows the chosen tour and booking summary. Here users can choose different activities — hiking, tennis, shopping, and more. Below, you can see the provided services: users can rent equipment, choose an instructor and see the list of tracks.



🏂 The second screen shows detailed information about the tracks. On the mountain, you can see the chosen route and the height of the endpoint. The information on the bottom of the screen shows the difficulty level of this route, height, length, and current weather conditions.



🧊 The color scheme is light, with blue as the accent color. Blue highlights look good on white and trigger an association with snow and ice.



🎿 With this app, users can get the full information about different ski resort tours!



Created by Alena Kovaleva

