Personal Website Splash

I'm making my own personal website, and this is what I have so far for the splash. The green circuits in the background are supposed to resemble circuits but also represent how my strength is in connecting the dots and identifying patterns. They are generatively produced using p5js (https://p5js.org/), a creative coding library for generatively producing art. Admittedly, sometimes they get crowded behind the text, but sometimes they beautifully frame the text as well.
The byline scrambler was handwritten by me with no libraries. It's just a bunch of setTimeouts scrambling every letter 2 times before landing on the final character for the next word.
I'm not that far in making my website, but I'm hoping to make each section just as visually appealing with clean graphics and interesting animations. Stay tuned for more!
https://karinachowtime.com/