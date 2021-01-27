A book cover

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Trying to keep simple, the ebook cover is using strong red / white combination. Book title is white on a red background large enough and easy to read.
This book is part of a larger project - project online income (red text on semi white background) containing a logo in the middle.
Currently available for free on smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1065530