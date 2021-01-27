A book cover

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Trying to keep simple, the ebook cover is using strong red / white combination. Book title is white on a red background large enough and easy to read.

This book is part of a larger project - project online income (red text on semi white background) containing a logo in the middle.

Currently available for free on smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1065530

