Rubicon Clean Beaches Week

Rubicon Clean Beaches Week sea designers portfolio motion design gif education digital illustration concept creative character beache clean recicle marine ocean yellow art direction animated animation aftereffects
Clean Beaches Weeks is an event that takes place every first week of July to celebrate our beautiful beaches and ensure they stay clean, safe, and lovely for generations to come. It's one of the world's largest annual preservation volunteer efforts for our ocean and beaches.

Animation made for Rubicon

