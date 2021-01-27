Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Afiato | For Sale

Afiato | For Sale box arrows letter a logo design branding
Afiato is a tech company offering services on the internet, cloud, retail, electronic manufacturing, etc.

The logo concept combines letter A/A's, a box and arrows. The box represents the product that the customer buys from Afiato, and it also stands for the services the company provides. The arrows indicate their dealings with customers all over the world.

Feedback is highly appreciated!

Let's work together!
Contact me at hazzaaalameriii@gmail.com.

Posted on Jan 27, 2021
    • Like