Afiato | For Sale

Afiato is a tech company offering services on the internet, cloud, retail, electronic manufacturing, etc.

The logo concept combines letter A/A's, a box and arrows. The box represents the product that the customer buys from Afiato, and it also stands for the services the company provides. The arrows indicate their dealings with customers all over the world.

