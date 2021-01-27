Steffi Kelly

Seems Legit T-shirt Design

Seems Legit T-shirt Design illustration hand drawn t-shirt face smoke monochrome negative space branding apparel rave
T-shirt design for Seems Legit, an Irish promoter and record label, currently available for preorder on Everpress.

