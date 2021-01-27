Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anton Milyaev

Targetway - Logo design for success assistant app

Anton Milyaev
Anton Milyaev
digital circle logo circle success green vector web app simple minimal icon flat brand branding logo design logotype logo road way target
Targerway Logo Design

The symbol is a combination of " Targer " and a " Road / Way" silhouette.

Targerway is an application for recording and analyzing your actions towards global goals and success.

Anton Milyaev
Anton Milyaev
Logo / Branding & Product & UX/UI designer 🙈🔥
