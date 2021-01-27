Targetway - Logo design for success assistant app

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Targerway Logo Design
The symbol is a combination of " Targer " and a " Road / Way" silhouette.
Targerway is an application for recording and analyzing your actions towards global goals and success.
Let me know your thoughts!
Available for crafting your ideas.
Hire me - to.milyaev.co@gmail.com
Thanks