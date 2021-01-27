Sanja Zakovska

Panther Website Redesign Teaser

Sanja Zakovska
Sanja Zakovska
Hire Me
  • Save
Panther Website Redesign Teaser ui design b2b website b2b dashboard flat webdesign clean minimal purple navy dark landing page design landing page website design web design web
Download color palette

A little sneak peek of Panther's website redesign coming soon.

First time using Webflow for a web design project and it's been... interesting.

I had to completely skip the process of designing in Sketch or Figma because I simply had no idea what I could and couldn't do in Webflow and the clock was ticking.

Hoping to launch by the end of the week!

Sanja Zakovska
Sanja Zakovska
Head of Product at Panther (now hiring)
Hire Me

More by Sanja Zakovska

View profile
    • Like