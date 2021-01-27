Trending designs to inspire you
Green Essence Florida offers health solutions using medical cannabis with optimal CBD efficacy. The company focuses on health, wellness, research and development. The monogram, G + e, creates a continuous form that emulates innovation. The round logo lock-up follows the outline of a petri dish that symbolizes the core of the business—research & development. It also reflects the shape of a seal stamp that signifies trust & quality. The cannabis leaf, split into two, represents: health and wellness.
Website Portfolio: https://abegailcastillo.com/
Email: designs@abegailcastillo.com