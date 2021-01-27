Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abegail Castillo

Green Essence Florida

Abegail Castillo
Abegail Castillo
Hire Me
  • Save
Green Essence Florida packaging design mockups envelope design logomark brand identity business card design letterhead design marketing collateral cannabis branding cannabis logo cannabis logo logo design branding brand design
Green Essence Florida packaging design mockups envelope design logomark brand identity business card design letterhead design marketing collateral cannabis branding cannabis logo cannabis logo logo design branding brand design
Green Essence Florida packaging design mockups envelope design logomark brand identity business card design letterhead design marketing collateral cannabis branding cannabis logo cannabis logo logo design branding brand design
Green Essence Florida packaging design mockups envelope design logomark brand identity business card design letterhead design marketing collateral cannabis branding cannabis logo cannabis logo logo design branding brand design
Green Essence Florida packaging design mockups envelope design logomark brand identity business card design letterhead design marketing collateral cannabis branding cannabis logo cannabis logo logo design branding brand design
Download color palette
  1. Green Essence Florida-01.png
  2. Green-Essence-Florida-Logo-Design-03.png
  3. Green Essence Florida-04.png
  4. Green Essence Florida-02.png
  5. Green Essence Florida-06.png

Green Essence Florida offers health solutions using medical cannabis with optimal CBD efficacy. The company focuses on health, wellness, research and development. The monogram, G + e, creates a continuous form that emulates innovation. The round logo lock-up follows the outline of a petri dish that symbolizes the core of the business—research & development. It also reflects the shape of a seal stamp that signifies trust & quality. The cannabis leaf, split into two, represents: health and wellness.

Website Portfolio: https://abegailcastillo.com/
Email: designs@abegailcastillo.com

Abegail Castillo
Abegail Castillo
Any design challenges? Let's collaborate.
Hire Me

More by Abegail Castillo

View profile
    • Like