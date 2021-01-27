🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
VideoChat App UI Kit is designed with modern design trends. The perfect match of the modern interface, trending colors, and rich features would make this design stand out from others—small or large, suitable for all businesses. Modifying the template is quite simple.
Main Features:
✔️ Attractive and Unique Interface
✔️ Highly Customizable
✔️ Well Layered and Organized
✔️ Compatible with Figma
