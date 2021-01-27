Andrey Poteryaev

Videoguide for Astrakhan Art Gallery

Andrey Poteryaev
Andrey Poteryaev
  • Save
Videoguide for Astrakhan Art Gallery contrast minimalism clean main page typography ui serif typeface museum
Download color palette

Start page with gallery image in the background. The color scheme is based on soft tones, that makes it possible to identify russian art

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2021
Andrey Poteryaev
Andrey Poteryaev

More by Andrey Poteryaev

View profile
    • Like