Media Player

Hi, guys!
Pure antithesis, with a twist of colour. Just like Kim Tae-hyung’s (V from BTS) deep voice and jazzy rhythms, this music app design reveals the contrasts of life and the hint of colour that heals us when we listen to our favourite song.

Let your playlist make you 💜life!

Any thoughts? If so, do not hesitate to like (or not) the concept and leave a comment!😊

