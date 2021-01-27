Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael Andreuzza

New Collection - Wicked Templates

Michael Andreuzza
Michael Andreuzza
  • Save
New Collection - Wicked Templates news templates uiux illustration figma branding app typography web design clean ui new collection clean wickedtemplates wicked
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

I have been working on a new collection for WickedTemplates.

Is going to only be OnePagers templates.
I am taking a different approach and making it more simple, there won't be full websites.

/Mike
Twitter:@mike_andreuzza

Michael Andreuzza
Michael Andreuzza
Founder | Front-end | UI/UX design @ wickedtemplates.

More by Michael Andreuzza

View profile
    • Like