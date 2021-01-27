Vidily Illustration Kit

Vidily Illustration was finally released 🔥

Creating your own unique Illustrations made easy.

Fully vectorized and resizable elements and Hassle-free change of each shape’s color.

Create your own Illustration by combining various elements to fit your Design System.

Download our latest kits:

” www.piqo.design/ui8 ”

