Vinnie

Ethereum Wallet Snapshots

Vinnie
Vinnie
Hire Me
  • Save
Ethereum Wallet Snapshots mobile data visualization wallet app wallet ethereum dataviz ios app fintech design data cryptocurrency crypto price ux ui
Download color palette

I've been working on a concept for an Ethereum wallet. This is the portfolio section of the wallet which includes snapshots of the user's asset holdings, debt positions and gas consumption over time.

✌️

Vinnie
Vinnie
Product Design + Crypto 👾
Hire Me

More by Vinnie

View profile
    • Like