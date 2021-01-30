Aleksandar Savic

The Mandalorian

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
The Mandalorian mando mandalorian boba fett star wars character hunter bounty baby yoda yoda themandalorian stormtrooper illustration helmet design lucasfilm jedi imperial space syfy
Download color palette

Illustration inspired by the new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

03fa905d3a68d840bdcb4b5d118d7e16
Rebound of
Baby Yoda
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like