Karina

Bernie Sanders meme with mittens - is my valentine

Karina
Karina
  • Save
Bernie Sanders meme with mittens - is my valentine funny valentine meme bernie sanders mittens myth
Download color palette

Bernie Sanders is my valentine. Cute mittens - a cool gift for Valentine's day

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2021
Karina
Karina

More by Karina

View profile
    • Like