Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Simin Nik

Movie and TV Show App

Simin Nik
Simin Nik
  • Save
Movie and TV Show App application app design moblieapp ux ui tv show netflix hbo series tv app mobile ui disney tv series design app movie app mobile app design mobile app
Download color palette
Simin Nik
Simin Nik

More by Simin Nik

View profile
    • Like