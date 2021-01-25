Geometric style are trending of design in recently. And don't have any reasons that i don't grab it 😎.

Still loyal with minimalist style and combine with a little geometric style into the fashion topic. This is the result ✨

Check out my new project that i'm working on Utero - Clothing Online Store

Thank you for watching!

--------

🔥 Work Inquiry

cideart1411@gmail.com

Follow me

Facebook | Twitter | Behance | Instagram