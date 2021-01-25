Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Logan Cee

Utero - Clothing Online Store

Logan Cee
Logan Cee
Hire Me
  • Save
Utero - Clothing Online Store envato shopify theme woocommerce shopify geometric fashion clothes clothing store shop ecommerce minimal
Utero - Clothing Online Store envato shopify theme woocommerce shopify geometric fashion clothes clothing store shop ecommerce minimal
Download color palette
  1. opt_3.png
  2. 01_home_default.jpg

Geometric style are trending of design in recently. And don't have any reasons that i don't grab it 😎.
Still loyal with minimalist style and combine with a little geometric style into the fashion topic. This is the result ✨

Check out my new project that i'm working on Utero - Clothing Online Store

Thank you for watching!

--------

🔥 Work Inquiry
cideart1411@gmail.com

Follow me
Facebook | Twitter | Behance | Instagram

Logan Cee
Logan Cee
UI/UX Web Designer
Hire Me

More by Logan Cee

View profile
    • Like