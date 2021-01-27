Yannywd

Renewable energy (Windmill)

Renewable energy (Windmill) company app glassmorphic clean sea green energy renewable construction research steps field windmill page 3d isometric hero header website illustration
Hi Guys,

It's been a long time since I made an isometric illustration, I continued an unused sketch from old work, this steps for making a windmill, such as research, meetings, choosing a windmill, construction, and maintenance

Feel free to leave feedback!

Thanks,
